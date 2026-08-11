St. Paul man accused in 3 sexual assaults pleads guilty

A man accused of three sexual assaults over the course of two years in St. Paul, Minnesota, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Rakai Eugene Davis, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Davis, according to charging documents, met people through dating apps or websites and forced them into sexual acts by brandishing a knife or handgun.

The first assault happened on May 27, 2023, on the 1700 block of Cottage Avenue East. The other two happened on the 1700 block of Clear Avenue East on Nov. 3, 2024, and Dec. 9, 2024, authorities said.

St. Paul police, citing the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said DNA recovered in all three assaults matched Davis.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16.

Sexual Assault Resources

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