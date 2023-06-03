St. Paul man dies in single-car crash on Highway 280
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 56-year-old St. Paul man died early Saturday morning when he drove into the median of a highway.
State Patrol says the man was driving a 2004 Jaguar around 1:45 a.m. He was driving quickly and struck the concrete center median on Highway 280 north of Larpenteur Avenue. He then went into a ditch before returning to the road.
He was ejected from the car, State Patrol says.
The man was later identified as Edward Jack Larson.
