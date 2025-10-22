St. Paul leaders, residents unite to reject hate flyers found in the community

About three weeks ago, laminated racist flyers were scattered in several St. Paul neighborhoods, according to St. Paul Police.

Residents say the flyers were filled with hateful language targeting the African American community.

Officers quickly flooded the area and worked to clean up the flyers. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

"To see that kind of rhetoric, to see that vile hatred to call these flyers, racist is an understatement," said Justin Lewandowski, from Hamline Midway Coalition (HMC).

Despite the shock and hurt, community members gathered inside Bethlehem Lutheran Church to stand together and reject hate.

"It's an opportunity to meet challenge with joy meet fear with connection," Lewandowski said.

City leaders, neighbors and community groups echoed a message of unity throughout the evening while emphasizing that St. Paul is a city where everyone should feel welcome.

Mayor Melvin Carter also stopped gathering, saying the intimidation will not work and reminded people how connected everyone is.

"We can't erase the fact that evil exists, but we can respond to it with beauty," Carter said.

From the podium to the pews, the message was clear; unity always wins.