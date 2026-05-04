St. Paul's Johnson High School girls' badminton team shooting for 14th state title

Captain Amanda Her is trying to prove something in her senior year. She wants a state championship to wrap up her time on the Johnson High School girls' badminton team.

"When I saw my captain win last year, Su Meh, she won state champ last year, and I thought I want that for myself as well, you know," Her said.

She's putting in the work to make that happen, not just in her high school gym.

"I went to the rec and played there, where I met a lot more advanced players and I met people who were willing to help me learn new skills as well," Her said. "This year I was really committed to becoming better... I feel like when I can see that confidence in a game, I can see that in real life as well. Oh, I can do anything that I can set my mind to."

Her wants to add to the long legacy this team has built: 13 total team state championships and 14 individual and doubles champions.

"I think the longest was nine consecutive years that we got the state championship," head coach Nuhchi Chah said.

Chah graduated from Johnson in 2019 and also played on this team. She grew up playing the game in her St. Paul backyard.

"I'm from Thailand, and back there, my dad also played badminton just for fun, so I think that definitely influenced me," Chah said.

Chah's goal is to create the same pride she has in being part of this dominant team with her players.

"For them to look back and think, 'Oh wow, I was part of the Johnson girls' badminton team,' like I do now," Chah said. "I hope that I can have the same influence on the girls."

The badminton state tournament starts next Monday. Individuals compete at state next Thursday.

The Johnson players say their toughest competition at state will be Harding High School and Edina.