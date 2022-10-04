Watch CBS News
St. Paul Fire Department: Riverview house fire may have "been intentionally set"

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Fire Department is investigating a possible suspicious house fire that happened in a Riverview neighborhood home Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 600 block of Bidwell Street at about 9:23 a.m.

St. Paul Fire Department

Four adults and three dogs made it out of the home safely, but the family's cat was not found.

