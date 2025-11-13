St. Paul police searching for driver who hit, killed woman

Police are investigating after they say a driver hit and killed a woman in St. Paul on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Saint Anthony Avenue and Aldine Street around 5:15 p.m. on a report that a pedestrian had been hit, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a leg injury and head trauma. She was transported to Regions Hospital, where she died a short time later.

Witnesses told investigators a dark-colored SUV hit her and fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.

A search is underway for the vehicle and its driver.