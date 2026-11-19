City officials in St. Paul on Thursday announced they would close two homeless encampments housing hundreds of people by mid-December amid ongoing safety concerns and looming cold months.

The two sites — near L'Orient Street and Randolph Avenue by the Mississippi River — will be cleared on Dec. 8 and 15, respectively. The latter is particularly problematic, city officials said, because the soil is contaminated.

The move comes after a separate encampment closure in Pig's Eye Park in August. Mayor Kaohly Her pledged for months that all would shut down by the end of the year.

"These sites are not safe for the people staying in them, our neighbors, for the workers who respond to them and living outside in Minnesota winters is not a housing solution," Her said.

The plan is to work with the City Council to redirect $1.6 million that was previously earmarked for downtown housing conversion projects to boost services and beds. Ramsey County also recently announced it expanded shelter capacity.

"This plan includes what they asked of us: additional funding for shelter, money to study shelter and housing in Saint Paul, and a navigation minibus on site. Closing encampments won't end homelessness," Her said. "The city can't fix a regional housing and public health crisis on its own. Everyone is struggling with funding right now, and we are all incredibly grateful to our county partners for stepping up for Saint Paul."

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry stressed that the closures are not "an enforcement operation" but a "humanitarian effort" and said it isn't fair to suggest any city officials don't care about the people who live in the encampments.

Some activists have pushed back on the city's plans for closures because of concerns about long-term solutions to meet the problem. Meanwhile some people who live close by to the Randolph Avenue encampment in an apartment building have documented drug use and damaged cars.

"There are crimes that are happening every day in the encampments, whether it's burning illegally and all kinds of things," Henry told reporters Thursday. "We could legally go down and write tickets and arrest people all day long. But I don't think anybody in our community or anybody in this city believes that that's the way to solve this problem. And I can assure you that the folks that I'm standing with here today and the police department doesn't feel that way."

Her said St. Paul can work on its own local plans, but ultimately solving the crisis requires a statewide approach. She said she's already been discussing this issue with Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar, whose campaign promised to close the affordable housing gap by pledging to build 100,000 homes.