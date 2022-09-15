Watch CBS News
St. Paul City Council unanimously approves rent stabilization changes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- With rent rising relentlessly, St. Paul voters approved a measure to try and bring it under control.

Mayor Melvin Carter says he plans to approve changes to that measure. Originally, it limited monthly rent increases to 3 percent in any given year.

Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council voted to allow building owners to increase rent more than 3 percent after a renter leaves, but no more than 8 percent plus inflation.

"Today's vote reflects the will of our voters and the recommendations we received from the stakeholder group this summer," Carter said. "I look forward to signing this ordinance as currently drafted."

Council members will hold a public hearing on the issue next week.

September 14, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

