St. Paul man recounts getting shot during carjacking: "I thought I was going to die"

A St. Paul, Minnesota, man is finally home from the hospital after he was shot and left lying in a parking lot by a violent carjacker.

St. Paul police say it happened before 11 a.m. Friday on the 800 block of Forest Street.

Lying on his couch Tuesday, just hours after being released from the hospital, Derek Marty recounted that terrifying day.

"I thought I was going to die," Marty said.

He said it happened as he was walking back to work from his lunch break. Before he knew it, a man wearing a mask snuck up behind him, telling him to give up everything he had.

A struggle ensued before a gun was pointed at Marty.

"He got up and cocked it, shot once, but he missed before he put the gun right on my leg," Marty said.

The bullet shattered his femur. Rods and staples hold it together now.

The shooter took off with Marty's jeep. Police later found his car with nothing missing inside.

Marty says the shooting left him with scars much deeper than the open wound. His message to everyone: don't make the mistake he did.

"Just give them your keys. Give it up," he said. "Not worth your life, no way. Nothing is worth your life. I'm thankful I'm even here."

Police are still searching for the gunman. On Monday, they made a call to the public asking for help.

Despite recent high-profile cases, police data show carjackings are down compared to this time last year in both Twin Cities.