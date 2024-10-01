St. Paul's "Be the Solution" campaign asks drivers not to give to those in need at busy intersections

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The corner of Rondo Avenue and Dale Street is an area Karlie Palmer knows well. She was homeless for six years and recently moved into an apartment nearby, an accomplishment she's proud of.

"I'm just grateful that I actually did it for myself. It's all about what you put into it is what you get out of it," she said.

It's at that same intersection where, now, a sign has gone up telling drivers not to give to people in need. The City of St. Paul says it's one of at least 12 signs that will be placed at busy intersections in the coming days and weeks.

"We have a lot of people in our community who are struggling, and we have a lot of people in our community who want to help be part of the solution," Deputy Mayor Jamie Tincher said.

The campaign, called "Be the Solution" aims to keep people and drivers safe while better connecting people to resources.

"We're asking people not to give in the roadways and instead contribute to the solution at stpaul.gov/solutions," Tincher said.

The website on the signs leads people to donate to the campaign. The city says the money raised will then be distributed to various local service providers, like Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities.

"If the city can continue to reach out to those in encampments, unhoused folks, to help them find the resources, I think it would be a wonderful addition to the signs," said Sarah Peterka with Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities.

Peterka said the money they receive from community donations will go toward helping provide basic needs, like meals, to those experiencing homelessness.

"Not just one organization is going to solve homelessness in the City of St. Paul," Peterka said.

Palmer said she found help through the Listening House in St. Paul. She encourages those wanting to help to donate there, or to other organizations that are working to end homelessness.

"Remember, just be kind. If we don't have kindness in the world we're not going to be able to be successful," Palmer said.