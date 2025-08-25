Ballet company in St. Paul breaks barriers of dance traditions to be more inclusive

St. Paul ballet school performs for fairgoers for the first time

On Monday morning, at the Minnesota State Fair, the show to see was actually happening just outside of the Grandstand: a performance by St. Paul's own Ballet Co.Labratory.

This is a ballet company redefining how dance is taught and performed.

"We really celebrate all body types and all identities," said Rosa Prigan, a company dancer.

"Oh it's so good because it's for everybody. Everybody is a dancer and everyone is welcome," said Madeleine Hall, a company dancer.

Ballet Co.Labratory was started by a Zoé Henrot, who always felt there were parts of ballet she didn't fit into while growing up dancing, and she wanted to create a company where every one feels they belong.

"It's a very traditional art form," said Henrot, "Traditions from the past which we want to honor, but we also want to move the art form forward because art should imitate life."

Finding Ballet Co.Labratory was the perfect match for Derek Fox who was looking for a company that challenged standard gender roles.

"Coming here and getting to do different things that weren't stuck in that one mold was a really nice experience," said Fox.

This is the company's first time performing at the State Fair grounds, trading in ballet slippers for sneakers to dance safely.

"It's a little bit different, we usually dance on what we call sprung floor, which gives a little more response to your feet, so it's a little more physically harder, but it's a lot of fun being out here," said Prigan.

This show at the State Fair drew crowds of all kinds, from the littlest kids with big ballerina dreams to people reminiscing fondly of their dancing days.

"Dance is just emotional to me. I wish I could be up there doing it, obviously I can't, but I can watch other people enjoy doing it," said Julie Tvete, an audience member.

The Ballet Co.Labratory is hard at work prepping for the upcoming season, which includes the Snow Queen holiday show, and this spring they are doing a Freddie Mercury tribute. A Queen cover band will join them on stage and it'll be their first time performing at The Ordway in St. Paul. Tickets are on sale now.