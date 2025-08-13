Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies given away to St. Paul families

Dozens of students will be looking their best when heading back to school, thanks to the annual Youth Appreciation Day in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Lines wrapped around the Salvation Army Eastside building on Payne Avenue to honor the community's youth as a new school year gets underway.

"We think the best message we can give them is this is your neighborhood, we love you, we want the best for you," said Major Scott Spicer.

The Salvation Army partners with 20 organizations and local business owners to make this day of appreciation possible.

Kids are treated to a day of fun. From bouncy houses to face painting, kids found lots to do on their special day.

David Frazier is one of the local business owners helping to make the day possible.

"We give the kids a fresh start for the new school year by giving them backpacks, school supplies, hair, hair braids, we feed them a full-course meal. We have tons of resources here available for them. We give them clothing from my store and from people who donate across the Twin Cities," Frazier said.

State Sen. Foung Hawy and his dad were on hand to help usher in the new school year with families who need a helping hand.

"Sometimes it's hard for parents to make ends meet," Hawj said.

Resources from health care to educational support were also available for families to take advantage of. Most importantly, the resources here are meant to help take pressure off parents.

"Everybody's budget is stretched to the max right now and you never know what little thing is going to push you over the edge, so if we can relieve some of that pressure makes a huge difference," Spicer said.

For one east side St. Paul native, this is a labor of love.

"It's very important to give back to the community you were raised up in," Frazier said.

Making sure all who call St. Paul home feel welcome and understand it takes a village to make sure they all start the school year off on the right foot.

"We are here to show these kids that they are important and that they are going to go to school this year and they are going to excel because of events like this," Frazier said.

The event gave away more than 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies.