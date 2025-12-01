Display celebrates history of St. Paul Winter Carnival ahead of 140th celebration

As St. Paul, Minnesota, counts down to its 140th Winter Carnival, history comes alive in a Grand Avenue storefront where Tommy Barrett and a team of volunteers are building a tribute to the city's beloved winter tradition.

"This little piece from 1887 — heavy as can be, but this is what the king would hand out," Barrett said. "Now, this is the only one we've seen, so this is an example where look at this item, and we have a bunch of stuff. We've got hats that they wore in the parade, we've got the Hi-Lex gnomes."

For Barrett, this isn't about putting up a display — it's celebrating a legacy.

"I've collected going back to when I was first involved in Winter Carnival: 1971, ran for junior royalty and lost," Barrett said.

His best years came over 30 years later, when he led his own Vulcan Krewe as the Fire King.

"It's good to be king. When I was Volcanus Rex, we traveled all over the country, as well as local communities, St Paul, but the people you meet, the volunteers, it's just fabulous," said Barrett.

"St. Paul is very unique in that they believe that coming together matters still," Lisa Jacobson, executive director of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, said.

Jacobson says that passion and participation from the community is why the tradition continues in full form.

"We're still 10 days. We've always been 10 days. We didn't cut back. Even in the hard times, you know we rose up and said we're going to do this no matter what it looks like," Jacobson said.

From the signature buttons to the ice palace lithographs, the St. Paul Winter Carnival is about more than just the traditions surrounding the Royal family and the Vulcan Krewe. It's about being a part of something bigger and connecting generations.

"Bringing that legend to life in St. Paul, that's what keeps it going," Barrett said.

This year's St. Paul Winter Carnival buttons will be unveiled at Union Depot on Saturday at 5 p.m. After that, they'll be available for purchase.