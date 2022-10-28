St. Louis Park neighborhood to display 100+ pumpkins at Halloween fundraising event

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A neighborhood in St. Louis Park may have something perfect in store for those looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween and give back to those in need.

Over 100 hand-carved and painted pumpkins of all sizes will be on display Sunday and Monday night at 8111 Club Road.

Organizers say over the last two years the event raised over $200 and was able to donate three tubs full of food for the St. Louis Emergency Program (STEP).

A pumpkin featuring a carving of Beavis and Butt-Head from the Halloween 2020 display in St. Louis Park. Gary Peterson

Organizers are accepting donations again this year.

Click here to view photos of pumpkins featured at the event in 2020.