Heartbreak, hope for those impacted by St. Louis Park apartment complex fire

Families are grappling with unimaginable loss after a devastating fire tore through the Helix Apartments in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

The fire tore through a major portion of the apartment complex, impacting 90 of its 167 units. The destruction is hard to miss — charred walls, boarded-up windows and apartments exposed to the elements.

Some residents whose apartments were on the east side of the building were allowed back inside for a short time on Saturday. Bailey Mourning was one of them.

"You know, you're in there for three to five minutes and you're just grabbing the essentials until you get out into your car or wherever," Mourning said.

She said her goal was simple: get in, grab what she could and get out.

But she says even while dealing with her own loss, her focus is on helping her neighbors.

"There's people that don't have, you know, a litter box even, or obviously food," she said. "I'm begging communities, anything, anybody. Families need money right now, they need food right now, they need shelter right now."

Then, while WCCO was there, another scare. Smoke began pouring out of the damaged building, sending firefighters back to check for hot spots.

While many residents are trying to process what they lost, some are finding hope.

A 15-month-old cat was found hiding in a closet inside one of the damaged and boarded-up apartments. A moment of happiness after a heartbreaking few days.

As recovery continues, city officials are encouraging anyone who wants to help to make a monetary donation to St. Louis Park Emergency Program. Donations will help families with gas gift cards, food and more.