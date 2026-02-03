St. Louis County Jail inmate dies days after being found unresponsive in cell

An inmate at a northern Minnesota jail died days after being found unresponsive in his cell, officials said.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Darrin Tiessen was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on Jan. 25 after failing to appear at a court hearing.

Just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 27, a correctional officer found Tiessen unresponsive in his cell. Staff resuscitated him and he was taken to a nearby hospital for "advanced medical care," the sheriff's office said.

Tiessen "did not regain consciousness" and died on Friday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Tiessen's death.