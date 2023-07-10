St. Louis Co. officials seek public's help finding missing 51-year-old man

MEADOWLANDS, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help locating a missing 51-year-old man.

The man, Kenneth Scott Peterson, has been missing from his residence in Meadowlands since late last week. He was last seen walking south along Highway 7 on Thursday, July 6.

Investigators described him as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with an average build and sandy brown hair. He has a scruffy beard and was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

He's also often seen wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone having any information on his whereabouts should contact 218-742-9825.