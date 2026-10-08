SWAT team in hourslong standoff with axe-wielding man in St. Joseph, police say

Police in St. Joseph, Minnesota, are asking the public to stay clear of an area just north of the College of St. Benedict Thursday amid an hourslong standoff.

A SWAT team is at the scene near the 400 block of First Avenue Northeast after police say a man "forced his way into a residence with an axe and committed an assault" Wednesday in neighboring St. Joseph Township.

Police say the man has also "threatened officers" with the axe.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.