St. Cloud State University student accused of threatening to shoot members of fraternity that rejected him

A St. Cloud State University student is accused of threatening to shoot members of a fraternity after he was not accepted as a pledge.

Romello Edward Lloyd, 29, was charged with two counts each of threats of violence and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents filed in Stearns County on Tuesday.

Charges say law enforcement was called to St. Cloud State University after a student informed campus public safety that another student made threats to "shoot up a fraternity."

According to the complaint, a student had been approached by Lloyd in the skyway and asked if he had sent someone to "jump" Lloyd. Lloyd told the student he had been jumped three weeks earlier and believed someone from the fraternity he had been rejected from sent someone to attack him.

Romello Edward Lloyd Stearns County Sheriff's Office

The student, a member of the fraternity, told investigators that Lloyd said, "If I find out who sent them, I will shoot them, even if it is you," adding that Lloyd claimed he wanted to kill whoever sent the person to jump him and that he is "dangerous."

Charges say Lloyd previously told people at the fraternity he had a rifle and a handgun, and suggested playing "Squid Games" at a stoplight outside the fraternity so he "could shoot anyone who moves."

Law enforcement contacted Lloyd while he was in class and found a loaded handgun and a second magazine inside his bag. Officers also found replica firearms and a knife, according to the complaint.

Charges say Lloyd denied making any comments about shooting anyone.

Court documents show Lloyd has been found incompetent to stand trial multiple times in Hennepin County for charges of stalking.

In a statement, St. Cloud State University said there is "no current threat to campus," and the investigation remains ongoing.