St. Cloud State cannabis certificate programs surpasses "every goal" school set, admin says

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — More than 350 people over the last year have enrolled in St. Cloud State University's cannabis certificate programs, the first school in Minnesota to offer courses like it in the state in wake of marijuana legalization last year.

The five courses, which range from cannabis horticulture to business, take 24 weeks to complete and are fully online. Students enrolled can learn at their own pace and will receive a certificate by its end. It's a partnership with California-based cannabis training company, Green Flower, which has industry experts as instructors.

"It is going wonderfully. It's surpassing every goal we ever set for it," said Abram Hedtke, executive director of Professional and Continuing Education or PACE, which oversees the new program. "We continue to advance what we're offering to the state of Minnesota in the cannabis education industry."

Most of the students — 95% of them — live in Minnesota, Hedtke said, and they hail from 150 different cities and towns. The growing interest comes as the state readies for legal market launch, estimated sometime next year. Regulators have already begun the process for issuing the initial licenses.

And a hemp-derived THC edibles and drinks market is already flourishing.

"We're seeing majority of our learners are 30 and older, which is demonstrating that people are interested in this for a second career, third career, or maybe it's, 'I'm already in this industry, but I want to learn more and keep advancing within the industry I'm in,'" Hedtke said.

St. Cloud State is looking for opportunities to expand, he said, including by adding shorter workforce training courses for those interested not in owning a cannabis company, but working on the "front lines" of the industry. He believes enrollment will ramp up once the first retail dispensaries open because businesses will need the staff.

Administrators are also looking at potential credit certificates and degrees. None of the programs available today offer any academic credits.

Chrystina Gangestad completed one of the school's most popular offerings: Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture. She said she had a positive experience.

It focuses on growing techniques and the genetics of the plant, which can be grown at home in small amounts now but there will be industrial-scale cultivators by the time licensed businesses open.

"Just the knowledge of like nutrients—what does cannabis actually need? Where can I get my resources? What I actually need to look int? How well it would be to grow indoor versus outdoor?" Gangestad said of what she learned from the program.

The program costs around $2,700 for a course and there are many enrollment periods throughout the year. September's program registration deadline is Monday.