Boys, 14, arrested for trying to steal Hyundais, St. Cloud police say

Two teenage boys were arrested in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Sunday evening for trying to steal a Hyundai, police say.

St. Cloud police say around 5:50 p.m., a caller reported that two boys were trying to break into cars in an apartment parking lot on the 1400 block of Washington Memorial Drive. When officers arrived, the two 14-year-old boys fled on foot, but were ultimately arrested.

Officers found a Hyundai with a broken window and damage to its ignition system. The next morning, police also learned of another Hyundai with a broken window and damage to the steering column in the same parking lot. Police believe the same boys were responsible.

The boys were taken to a juvenile detention facility on pending charges of attempted motor vehicle theft, felony damage to property and fleeing on foot. They could also face additional charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and felony property damage.

Last week, St. Cloud police warned that a popular Kia and Hyundai theft trend, which hit the Twin Cities in 2023 and 2024 thanks to viral TikToks, had reached the city. They said there have been 30 car thefts or theft attempts "over the past several weeks."

Police recommended Kia and Hyundai owners contact their manufacturers to fix security flaws and use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves.