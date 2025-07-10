Men killed in St. Cloud by another driver fleeing traffic stop remembered by loved ones

Just before midnight on July 3, St. Cloud police say two men in a Lyft were hit and killed by a driver running from police.

Forty-five-year-old Craig Arthur Hennen was a passenger in the Lyft. The Lyft driver was identified as 59-year-old Suleiman Mohamud Abdi.

"He was great. He was just so easy to talk to," said Meggie Boraas, who was a friend of Hennen.

Friends say Hennen always followed the golden rule.

"It's tough. Somebody like Craig, it's hard to realize he's not here," another friend, Russ Peters, said.

Skid marks and spray paint on a residential St. Cloud street trace back to his final moments.

Abdi was a custodian at St. Cloud Area Schools. The district told WCCO he was a valued team member.

"We mourn the passing of Suleiman Abdi, who tragically lost his life in a car accident on July 2," the district said in a statement. "Suleiman was a valued member of our team, serving as a float custodian across multiple district locations over the past two and a half years. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his wife, Amina—who serves as a paraeducator at Madison Elementary School—and with his family, friends, and colleagues throughout the district."

A Lyft spokesperson said their "hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims of this terrible tragedy."

"We have reached out to the families of both the rider and the driver to offer our support in the midst of this incredibly difficult time, and we are in contact with law enforcement regarding their investigation," the spokesperson said.

Although Hennen's friends will never know why, they encourage people to "have that last dance."

"Be there for others. That's what he'd want us to do," said Nichole Erickson, who was also friends with Hennen. "That's what we need to do."

The driver who fled the traffic stop remains in critical condition. The St. Cloud Police Department says charges are pending as they actively investigate the case.