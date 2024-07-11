Watch CBS News
1 shot, but stable, after altercation at St. Cloud business, police say

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — One person was shot during an "altercation" in St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon, police said, but he is in stable condition.

The altercation and shooting happned inside a business on the 400 block of East Saint Germain Street just before 5 p.m., the St. Cloud Police Department said.

The injured person was shot once and taken to a hospital.

"All involved parties have been identified and accounted for," police said. "They knew each other before the incident."

The shooting is being investigated. All weapons involved were receovered, police said.

