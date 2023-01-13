Watch CBS News
St. Catherine University librarian killed in Lake Nokomis hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- A family member has confirmed to WCCO the victim of the fatal hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis was David Phillip Norris.

Norris was a librarian at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

David Phillip Norris St. Catherine University

The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway. 

The area around Lake Nokomis is a destination for many who like to walk and run, and many who use this area know how dangerous it can be.

Police are still searching for the driver responsible for Norris' death.

Becky Roloff, President of St. Catherine University, said in a statement that Norris was very caring and inquisitive.

"St. Catherine University is saddened by the news of David's tragic death. An alumnus (MLIS'17) and librarian at St. Kate's since 2019, he was driven by a passion for equity in information access and connecting users with the resources they need. His commitment to confronting bias and his leadership in promoting inclusivity and diversity was deeply admired by the library community." 

-Becky Roloff, President, St. Catherine's University

