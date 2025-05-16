Watch CBS News
Child suffers accidental gunshot wound to head in St. Anthony, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A child was accidentally shot in the head in a suburb of Minneapolis on Thursday evening, according to police.

The child was brought to a hospital just after 7 p.m., according to the St. Anthony Police Department, which responded to investigate. Two adults who were present when the injury occurred said it happened inside a car in the parking lot of the Equinox Apartments.

Police had earlier received a 911 call from that area. Before the caller hung up, background commotion, including the mention of a hospital, was heard. Officers responded to that call, but could not find the caller, anyone in need of help or any evidence of a crime, police said.

The child's condition is unknown. Police are investigating the accidental shooting.

