Minnesota's spring snowstorm transitions to rain Monday, resulting in sloppy morning commute

MINNEAPOLIS — The second round of a spring snowstorm is beginning to transition to rain on Monday morning, leaving wet and messy conditions for the morning commute.

Many in Minnesota are waking up to 6-10 inches of new snow. Winter weather advisories are in place for parts of the northern half of Minnesota, but have since expired in the Twin Cities.

A NEXT Weather Alert and NEXT Drive Alert are in effect on Monday due to the snow's lingering effects.

Warmer air has been moving in during the overnight hours and the steady snowfall is turning into rain, including in the Twin Cities. Areas to the north and west will continue to have snow for a while.

"Since the flakes are so wet, there's been a lot of compaction and sloppy slush," meteorologist Adam Del Rosso said.

Rain is expected to continue for most of the day, with some more snow possible in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the high 30s.

Wet conditions will continue Tuesday, but as the system finally pulls east we may again pick up some more snow, too.

Wednesday will be colder as the wind shifts over and conditions clear. High temperatures aren't expected to rise much past 30 degrees.

Thursday will be a bit warmer and temperatures trend to the 40s by the weekend. At this point, there looks to only be a few weak disturbances moving through for Easter weekend.

A silver lining to all the precipitation is that it will help the state's drought conditions.