How much snow did Minnesota get during spring storm? Totals for Minneapolis, across the state

MINNEAPOLIS — Many Minnesotans are waking up with more than half a foot of snow outside their window Monday morning.

A spring snowstorm battered the state starting on Sunday and continuing overnight. While the accumulating snow is done for now, many spots will see some rain on Monday, and more powder is on the way later on.

Much of the state is still under a winter storm warning, though it's expired in the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota. A NEXT Weather Alert remains in place.

Snow totals

At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 8.2 inches of snow were measured, which is a record, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the metro landed in the 6- to 10-inch range.

In the west metro, Minnetonka and Corcoran each got about 7 inches. Down in southern Minnesota, Wabasha saw the same.

Over the border in Wisconsin, snow totals were even more impressive. Menomonie recorded 9 inches, while Eau Claire got a record 10 inches.

Parts of northern Minnesota, such as Brainerd and Duluth, received about 4-5 inches, according to National Weather Service reports.

Much of the snow accumulated overnight as it began to fall more heavily. By 7 p.m. Sunday, only 3 inches had been registered at MSP Airport, according to the NWS.

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso said anyone measuring Monday morning may see depressed totals because of how wet this snow is.

"A lot of the snow actually is compacting, so if you go measure this morning, you might not see that much because there's a lot of slush, too," Del Rosso said.