The results of a suburban Twin Cities mayoral election that was decided by random drawing after an exact tie have been overturned, city officials said.

Incumbent Mayor Bob Nelson and challenger Halyn Roth each received 1,401 votes on initial tally, triggering a state law that requires tied elections to be settled by chance. Days later, City Council member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff drew Nelson as the winner.

Roth challenged a ballot, and on Tuesday, the Spring Lake Park City Council's Municipal Canvassing Board voted 3-1 to sustain the challenge. After a recount, Roth's vote total stood at 1,403, while Nelson had 1,402. Accordingly, the board declared Roth the winner.

"This was a contentious evening, and emotions on both sides were high," Roth said on social media after the board's meeting. "I will have more to say soon, as I'm still processing this myself. Until then, thank you for your trust and support."

WCCO has reached out to Nelson for comment. When he won the drawing, he said the process was flawed.

"This seems like it's something from the 1800s, and now we're in 2026, so I just feel there's room for improvement," Nelson said.

After the recount, the city said in a statement it would "continue to fulfill its responsibilities under Minnesota election law, including any obligations arising from any subsequent election contest."