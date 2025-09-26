Spirit to end service at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Spirit says it will be ending flight service at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Dec. 1 as part of the airline's "ongoing restructuring," the company told WCCO on Friday.

The announcement comes four weeks after the company said it was filing for bankruptcy, marking the second time Spirit has done so in less than a year.

"We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience and will reach out to those with affected reservations to issue a refund," the airline said in a written statement.

According to Spirit, the airline will halt service in 11 U.S. cities on Oct. 2 and is ceasing plans to launch service in Macon, Georgia. They will also no longer fly to Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut, beginning Oct. 31.

"While we routinely evaluate and adjust our network as appropriate, we do not anticipate any additional airport exits in the near future," the airline told WCCO.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Spirit confirmed to CBS News that it would be laying off around one-third of its 5,200 flight attendants. The Wall Street Journal first reported the airline's plan to furlough workers.

Spirit serves dozens of cities in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean, according to its website.

The airline on Sept. 18 said it was planning to cut its capacity by about 25% in November as part of its restructuring plan.

Note: The above video aired on Aug. 13, 2025.