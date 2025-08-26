Special primaries on Tuesday will determine candidates for open Minnesota Senate seats

Special primaries on Tuesday in two open Minnesota state Senate seats

Special primaries on Tuesday in two open Minnesota state Senate seats

Special primaries on Tuesday in two open Minnesota state Senate seats

Some Minnesotans will head to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be on the ballot for two open state Senate seats.

These are special primaries, and whoever ends up winning come Election Day in November could have big implications on the balance of power.

From unexpected deaths to convictions, it's been a challenging year at the Capitol.

On Tuesday, voters will choose which state senate candidates they'll see on the ballot come November for the special election. But with two seats open, there could be a shift in power depending on the results.

The Senate District 47 seat is open after Nicole Mitchell resigned following her burglary conviction. This district represents the Woodbury area.

The two DFL candidates are Ethan Cha and Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger. Both are currently Minnesota House representatives.

The winner of the special primary will face Republican candidate Dwight Dorau, who is running unopposed.

The other opening is in Senate District 29 after the unexpected death of Sen. Bruce Anderson. District 29 represents Wright County.

The three Republicans in the race are Rachel Davis, Michael Holmstrom Jr. and Bradley Kurtz.

The winner of the primary will face DFL candidate Louis McNutt.

These races will be ones to watch, because Democrats currently have a one-seat advantage in the Senate. Depending on who wins in November, that could change.

There's also an open seat in the House after former House Speaker Melissa Hortman's death. A primary was already held in that race, and the special election will take place next month.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. WCCO will have live results once polls close.