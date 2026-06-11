Young Special Olympians sign one-day contracts with Minnesota Lynx

Ahead of the 2026 Special Olympics games, some young Special Olympians had an awesome Thursday on the court with the Minnesota Lynx.

It was an exciting moment for Carley Knox, the Lynx's president of business operations, as she added some new talent to the team's roster: 10 students from Edina's South View Middle School signed one-day contracts to join the team.

The athletes did a photoshoot before hitting the court and practicing with the pros.

"Oh my gosh, it's like a larger-than-life experience. I think walking in, from the moment we set foot in the facility, it was kind of like you were in a dream, truly," said assistant principal Tami Jo Cook. "And of course it doesn't hurt the fact that this team is No. 1 in the nation right now, right? It's kind of like we have arrived, here we are."

It's a moment these young athletes won't soon forget.

"Something they remember for the rest of their lives. I think we all had moments that we remember as kids that kind of transform us, the things that we love, the things that we're into," Cook said.

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And a moment the pros don't take for granted either.

"The joy that the young players have and some awe in kind of where they are, I think while we're giving to those young kids, they're also giving to us. It fills us up as well," said Lynx president Cheryl Reeve.

It's a simple connection that will go a long way.

"I think the coolest thing is feeling seen and heard. And like these people who are, again, larger-than-life people, seeing them, giving them hugs, giving them high fives," Cook said.

Whether their athletic dreams are just beginning, or they've reached the pinnacle of their game — they all started with a dream.

"We were once in their shoes, so it's always amazing to give back in some way," said Lynx guard Oliva Miles. "And Minnesota has given us so much, so it's only right to give back."

The Special Olympics torch lands at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this Sunday and will tour the state before the opening ceremony. Stick with WCCO for coverage throughout the games.