Minnesota authorities search for woman accused of stealing $30K in bank fraud, ID theft spree

Law enforcement in southern Minnesota is asking for the public's help to identify a woman suspected of stealing more than $30,000 in fraudulent bank transactions earlier this month.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says the woman visited banks in the cities of Eagle Lake, Hutchinson, Rochester, St. Peter and Waldorf between May 7 and May 13.

Blue Earth Co. Sheriff

At each bank, authorities allege she "presented the personal information of others to withdraw thousands of dollars" from "existing home equity lines of credit."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-304-4863. Tip can also be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).