South St. Paul shooting was not "random act of violence," police say

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Wednesday morning shooting in South St. Paul sent a man to the hospital, police said.

The shooting, which occurred on the 2200 block of Southview Boulevard around 10 a.m., was "not a random act of violence," the South St. Paul Police Department said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect and victim are known to each other," the department said. "While the suspect is not in custody at this time, we do not have information to support an ongoing risk to the public."

Police said the man was shot in the abdomen, but did not say how severe his injuries were.

The Dakota County Drug and Violent Offender task forces are aiding the investigation.