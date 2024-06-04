South St. Paul officer who shot at weapon-brandishing man identified; suspect charged

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the police officer who fired his gun after a man "brandished and pointed a weapon" at officers last Friday.

South St. Paul police officer Dylan Naffzinger, who has one-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience, fired his department handgun during the incident, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police say two officers were responding to a disturbance call inside a garage at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Grand Avenue West around 10:15 p.m. when they saw a man pointing a gun at them.

The officers left the garage through a lobby door. While they were outside, the garage door opened and the man believed to have a gun was standing there, investigators say. That's when Naffzinger fired one round at the man.

No injuries were reported.

The man followed commands to get on the ground and slid toward them a laser pointer that could be attached to a gun, police say.

The man, identified as Demetrious Royal, 54, is now facing a charge of threats of violence with a replica or BB gun.

Royal is not believed to be connected to the original 911 call.

Inside the garage, investigators found a pellet handgun.

As part of its investigation, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is reviewing body camera footage of the incident.