Woman found with severe injuries after likely hit-and-run in South St. Paul, police say

A woman was gravely injured in a probable hit-and-run in South St. Paul, Minnesota, early Monday, police said.

First responders found the woman around 12:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Third Avenue South, according to the city's police department. She had "injuries consistent with being struck and/or dragged by a motor vehicle" and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver left before first responders arrived, according to police. The crash is being investigated.

