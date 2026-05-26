Father wounded, son in custody after "domestic violence assault" in south Minneapolis, police say

A 64-year-old man was hospitalized and his 41-year-old son arrested after a shooting in south Minneapolis Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Snelling Avenue just after 11 p.m. and found the father with a gunshot wound, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and is expected to survive.

"Preliminary information indicates there was an apparent domestic violence assault," the department said.

Officers arrested the man's son, who was at the scene when they arrived.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.