Man in his 20s seriously injured in south Minneapolis shooting, police say

Police in Minneapolis say a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning on the city's south side.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 3300 block of 38th Avenue South at approximately 4:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say officers found evidence of gunfire inside and outside a residence being used as an Airbnb.

Just before 5 a.m., police learned a man in his 20s arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.