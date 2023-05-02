South Minneapolis apartment complex fire caused by incense, says MFD

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Fire Department says an apartment complex fire last week that displaced several families, and injured several people, has been ruled as accidental.

Flames broke out one week ago at the building on the 6100 block of Lyndale Avenue South. MFD says it was caused by incense that was burning on the floor in a first-floor apartment. The incense ignited "ordinary combustibles," and soon spread to two other units.

CBS News

Three residents were hospitalized with minor injuries, and three firefighters were evaluated at the scene: two for over-exhaustion, and one for a dislocated thumb.

Even though the fire was contained to three units, a total of 30 units were deemed unlivable due to smoke and water damage.