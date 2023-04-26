2 hospitalized, several displaced after south Minneapolis apartment building fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Several families are figuring out what's next after a three-alarm fire forced them from their Minneapolis apartment building overnight.

The city's fire department said it got multiple 911 calls about flames on the first floor of the three-story building at West 61st Street and Lyndale Avenue South around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arriving, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the first and second levels and knocked down the fire from the outside before heading in.

CBS News

Three separate residents pointed out a car that caught on fire multiple times, too.

Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker says they called a third alarm for extra first responders and equipment, as well as a large population of older residents needing extra help to get out.

"First thing going through my mind is what the hell just happened, what's going on?" resident Juan Flores said.

"I'm sure everything's been drenched and drowned. I'm sure there's been a lot of financial loss and loss for people in general, but luckily no lives," resident Eli Addison said.

Rucker said two residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and are stable. Three firefighters were also evaluated on scene -- two for over-exhaustion and one for dislocating his thumb.

Rucker added crews had a little extra difficulty fighting the fire because several standpipes were corroded, meaning they had to lay extra water lines, taking more time.

There was a bus on scene to get evacuated residents out of the cold, and the Red Cross was called to help. Up to 30 apartment units are uninhabitable due to fire, smoke and water damage.

The Minneapolis Fire Department is investigating.