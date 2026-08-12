Southbound Highway 100 reopens in Bloomington after fiery fatal crash

A portion of southbound Highway 100 has reopened in the southern Twin Cities Wednesday morning after a fatal crash forced it to close earlier.

Just after 5:30 a.m., a driver in a minivan lost control, rolled over and hit the bridge at Interstate 494 in Bloomington, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The patrol said the crash was fatal, but did not say how many people were in the van.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed a vehicle on fire.

The highway reopened about two hours after the crash.

This story will be updated.