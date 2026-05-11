Former Gopher soccer player Sophia Boman having standout rookie season in USL Super League

A former Gopher soccer player is having a standout rookie season in the pros.

Edina native and midfielder Sophia Boman is soaking in the Florida sunshine on the pitch for Sporting Jax in her professional debut.

The expansion team in the USL Super League is sitting at the top of the standings right now with a playoff spot clinched.

"I didn't really know what to expect coming here, especially because we're a new team. There's no players before; everyone just came in on a blank slate," Boman said. "But I think just overall having more of a platform for professional women's soccer has been awesome in the U.S."

In her pro debut, Boman has had six goals, one of them a header.

"I always had dreams of going pro and made that pretty clear to my coaches at the U of M," she said.

The Gopher alum credits her former head coach, Erin Chastain, for preparing her for the pros. In fact, her graduating class had four players go to the next level. Khyah Harper joined Gotham FC in the NWSL, becoming a national champion in her rookie season.

"I think it really put Gopher soccer on the map in saying they're a great program that's going to set players up to play professionally, whether that's in the U.S. or abroad. They have a lot of connections. They also, I think, develop really strong players," Boman said.

The Gainbridge Super League playoffs begin on May 24. The championship is on May 30.