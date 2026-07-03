Twin Cities family pushes for answers after state patrol says 61-year-old grandmother "fell out" of car

A Twin Cities family is asking for answers after their loved one somehow ended up on the interstate in the middle of the night.



The Minnesota State Patrol said 61-year-old Sonja Brown was a passenger in a car and "fell out" before other drivers hit her early Wednesday morning.



But Brown's family say they believe someone inside the vehicle she was riding in is responsible for her death.



Her daughter Enjeania Brown says her mother was picked up from her sister's house by two people she knew. She says she wanted to go to the ATM then home. She never made it.



"I honestly think she was pushed," said her daughter Enjeania Brown. "I'm being told that she was threatened, and she was fearful. I know my mom and anybody who's heard this version immediately says: Sonja wouldn't do that. She wasn't afraid of anything."



The family describes Sonja Brown as a fearless woman, who loved to cook and feed anyone who came around. It's one of the things her granddaughter Ta'Myah Bramlett says she will miss most.

Ta'Myah Bramlett



"My grandma and I talked a lot and one thing that I did love, and I will miss about her is she always just randomly spoke life into me and she would always tell me like I'm so proud of you," Bramlett said.



While investigators piece together what happened, Sonja Brown's family say they are focused on finding the truth. They say they will continue fighting for answers and justice for as long as it takes.



WCCO reached out to the State Patrol for an update, but they said they couldn't comment.



They did say they're still investigating what exactly happened.