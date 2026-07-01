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Fatal crash closes westbound I-94 in Minneapolis ahead of Wednesday morning commute

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin

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A stretch of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis is closed Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash, according to authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred on westbound I-94 near Interstate 35W around 2:30 a.m. The patrol said the crash was fatal, but did not say how many people or vehicles were involved.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation expects the westbound lanes to be closed until about 8 a.m.

This story will be updated.

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