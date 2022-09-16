Watch CBS News
Some things leave longer-lasting feeling of happiness than hearing "I love you," study finds

/ CBS Minnesota

Vikings fans felt a glow after the big win last Sunday against the Packers. But is that feeling better than hearing those three special words?

Apparently so. In a new survey, people said seeing their favorite team win gave them longer-lasting feelings of happiness than hearing someone say "I love you."

Spending time with family and friends still beat out either one of those, closely followed by booking a vacation and coming home with a tan.

Also, a workout left many feeling happier longer than eating junk food.

