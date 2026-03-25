Federal lawsuit seeks to pause policy fast-tracking Somali asylum cases

A lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday is requesting immediate relief over what immigration attorneys are calling the "Somali Rocket Docket."

The lawsuit challenges a recent Trump administration policy that is suddenly fast-tracking asylum cases for Somali immigrants. Under the policy, hearings are being scheduled on "extremely short timelines," making it difficult for attorneys to prepare cases and adequately represent their clients, the complaint alleges.

Plaintiffs are asking the court to immediately pause the policy, "restore standard procedures and ensure Somali immigrants are subject to the fair process guaranteed under federal law," according to court documents.

The lawsuit was filed by Democracy Forward on behalf of Hines Immigration Law, a Roseville, Minnesota-based law firm, and nonprofit The Advocates for Human Rights.

"The president's targeting of people from Somalia has gone beyond hateful rhetoric – now by singling out Somali immigrants and forcing their cases onto an accelerated timeline that prevents them from being able to access counsel and have a fair hearing, the Trump-Vance administration is, once again, unlawfully trampling on people's rights. That not only undermines the basic promise of fairness in our legal system, but puts lives at risk," Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, said.

Evangeline Dhawan-Maloney, an immigration attorney who represents 150 Somali asylum seekers, told WCCO News she has 40 hearings scheduled in the next six months, all of which are Somali asylum cases. She says asylum cases are very complex, often requiring months, if not years, to gather evidence, secure documentation and prepare clients.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review, which is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, says it is required to decide asylum applications within 180 days.

The U.S. Department of Justice has denied fast-tracking cases, but said any immigration judge can hear any case at any time throughout the country to assist with caseloads.