Soldiers 6 sells shirts to honor fallen Burnsville first responders

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A local nonprofit is raising money for the families of the three first responders killed in Burnsville through a new shirt design.

Soldiers 6 has provided honorably discharged veterans, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, correctional officers and 911 dispatchers with specially trained K-9s.

Ed Abrahamson and his wife Dana founded the organization in 2016. Ed is a retired law enforcement police officer who also served in the Army.

Dana took to Facebook and wrote, "When you live this profession, these fallen heroes hit you in a different way. It changes you. It changes the atmosphere in your home. As a police wife, this was my biggest fear. Whether retired or active on the streets, this hits hard. But for us, it ignites a fire to do more and be better."

They contacted Linda Schwartzbauer, owner of the St. Paul embroidery shop Corporate Mark Inc., and she came up with a design for a special shirt.

They posted it to Facebook on Monday night and have received nearly 1,000 orders as of Wednesday morning.

All of the proceeds from the shirts will go to help the families of the first responders.

Anyone interested can order through the Soldiers 6 website. They are only selling the shirts for two weeks.

Several Soldiers 6 service dog recipients will also be bringing their dogs to Dakota County Dispatch and the Burnsville Fire Department this week to offer their support.

They also plan to make food donations to the emergency response agencies in the coming weeks as a way of support.

