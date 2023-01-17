Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Smack Shack launches new series on the art of distilling

/ CBS Minnesota

Smack Shack is kicking off the New Year with "High Spirits: The Art of Distilling Series."

The first class is tomorrow night, called "Agave: Desert to Distillery," featuring Don Fulano Tequilaria.

Guests will also enjoy chef-curated three-course snack pairings.

The series kicks off Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bloomington location.

Click here for more information.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 8:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.