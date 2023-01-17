Smack Shack launches new series on the art of distilling

Smack Shack is kicking off the New Year with "High Spirits: The Art of Distilling Series."

The first class is tomorrow night, called "Agave: Desert to Distillery," featuring Don Fulano Tequilaria.

Guests will also enjoy chef-curated three-course snack pairings.

The series kicks off Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bloomington location.

