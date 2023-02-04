Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Silo top blows off during fire, injures firefighter, damages trucks

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Feb. 4, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Feb. 4, 2023 00:55

OSAKIS, Minn. -- A firefighter is in the hospital after the top of a silo blew off during a fire, hitting two emergency vehicles Saturday.

The Osakis Fire Department says it responded to a silo fire at 13461 Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township shortly after 11:30 a.m.

While extinguishing the fire, the top of the silo blew off and struck two fire trucks. One of the vehicles has been put out of service due to the damage it sustained.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 4:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.