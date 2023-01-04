Should Minneapolis shovel for its residents?

MINNEAPOLIS – Many took advantage of the break in the storm Tuesday to shovel out their sidewalks in Minneapolis.

If you didn't know, you could be billed if the city is forced to do it for you. But there's a renewed push to take the shovel or snow blower out of your hands and make it the city's responsibility.

When the snow falls, sidewalk clearing follows for Minneapolis resident Michael Bevan.

"You have to do it, it's part of life," Bevan said.

Bevan got out to clear his steps, his sidewalk and those of his neighbors. Hearing there's a push for the city to take on snow and ice clearing sounds appealing.

"I'd want to find out how it's being paid for first, like if it's property tax increase, or if it's some other way," Bevan said. "Need to see the fine print."

Our Streets Minneapolis says sidewalks left uncleared is a concern. They're canvassing Minneapolis neighborhoods to get support for city-led snow removal, said Carly Ellefson.

CBS

"It's an accessibility, equity and safety issue for the city of Minneapolis when there are unclear sidewalks," Ellefson said.

A proposed pilot program before the city council failed in December. The nonprofit is pushing forward, asking the city to find the funds in the existing budget for 2024.

"In the same way they plow for cars, why can't they plow for people?" Ellefson said.

Some question if it would really work, and if there would be unintended consequences.

"What about the poor mom and pops?" resident Lou Anderson said.

Anderson had a small engine shop, and says she got to know hard-working folks who this could put out of business.

"I'm not on board. I mean, in theory it's great, but if you look at the people … you're going to take their only source of income away," Anderson said.

Our Streets Minneapolis claims it would cost roughly $20 million per year, or $47 per resident to cover their proposal.

The city of Minneapolis tells WCCO public works is looking at a variety of actions to get more sidewalks cleared including:

Updating the 2018 Pedestrian and Bicycle Winter Maintenance Study by the end of 2023.

Reviewing the proactive inspection program.

Piloting a multi-year Snow Ambassador Program focusing on non-compliant properties and other pedestrian facilities on the Pedestrian Priority Network. This has not been funded, but something the City Council is interested in exploring.

Conducting a targeted outreach campaign to repeat properties and rental management groups.