Shots from vehicle injure 2 inside north Minneapolis home, police say
Two men were hurt when someone in a vehicle shot into a north Minneapolis home Thursday night, according to police.
When officers responded to the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North just after 9 p.m., they found two men with gunshot wounds, the Minneapolis Police Department said.
The men, ages 41 and 65, were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.
Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.