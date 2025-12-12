Watch CBS News
Crime

Shots from vehicle injure 2 inside north Minneapolis home, police say

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Two men were hurt when someone in a vehicle shot into a north Minneapolis home Thursday night, according to police. 

When officers responded to the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North just after 9 p.m., they found two men with gunshot wounds, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

inx-1600-thomas-ave-n-shooting-121125-21-43-4215.jpg
WCCO

The men, ages 41 and 65, were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue