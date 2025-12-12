Shots from vehicle injure 2 inside north Minneapolis home, police say

Two men were hurt when someone in a vehicle shot into a north Minneapolis home Thursday night, according to police.

When officers responded to the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North just after 9 p.m., they found two men with gunshot wounds, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

WCCO

The men, ages 41 and 65, were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.